Nenagh gardaí investigating three assaults in the town over bank holiday
The gardaí are investigating three assaults that were reported in Nenagh over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Two of the incidents were reported in the early hours of Sunday morning at Silver Street and Kenyon Street.
Another assault was reported at a Kenyon Street premises on Monday.
It is believed that no serious injuries were sustained.
Meanwhile, the gardaí are proactively patrolling Nenagh in response to anti-social behaviour incidents and a number of anti-social behaviour orders were issued on Sunday.
Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of such behaviour to the gardaí.
