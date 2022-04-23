Nenagh gardaí investigating thefts from cars in Portroe and Newport
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating a series of three thefts from cars in two separate areas over the past weeks.
The incidents happened in Portroe and Newport between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.
Items were stolen from vehicles at Lisheen, Portroe, and at Rosehill and Clonbealy, Newport.
Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage in respect of the incidents.
