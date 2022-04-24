Nenagh Court: Nenagh mother involved in shop row admits her behaviour was 'disgraceful'
A woman who got involved in an argument in a shop in Nenagh is now “learning to walk away” from provocation, Nenagh District Court was told.
Lisa Donnellan of Cormack Drive, Nenagh, pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at the Mr Price store on Martyr’s Road, Nenagh, on March 11, 2021.
Her solicitor David Peters said Ms Donnellan had admitted she had engaged in “disgraceful behaviour” and had realised she should not be causing upset in public.
He said Ms Donnellan, 24, was a mother of four children aged between five and two and was expecting her fifth child.
She was now learning to walk away from provocation.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed a fine of €100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.