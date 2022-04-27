Nenagh Hospital to host clinics as second Covid-19 booster campaign gets underway
People aged 65 years and over are now eligible for their second Covid-19 booster vaccine. Those aged 12 years and older with a weak immune system can also get their second booster when it is due.
In the Mid-West, eligible people are now able to book an appointment online to receive their second booster doses in the vaccination centres in Nenagh Hospital, Scoil Carmel, Limerick, and Ennis Hospital.
People in those cohorts must have received Dose 1, Dose 2 (and additional dose if applicable for the immunocompromised) and the first booster dose.
A period of 120 days must have passed either since receiving the first booster dose, or since you tested positive for Covid-19.
Booster appointments can be booked online for any of the three centres, at: www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/ booking/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.