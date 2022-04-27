Nnagh Éire Óg to open its hurling wall as part of action packed community day

Nenagh Eire Óg will officially open its new hurling wall and all-weather pitch area next Monday, May 2.

It will be officially opened by the GAA president Larry McCarthy at 2pm.

This promises to be an action-packed day, where everyone from U6 to senior and people in the wider community will have the opportunity to visit the club facilities and partake in the entertainment and festivities.

Events on the day will include musical and dance entertainment, games for all, face painting, exhibitions and our jigsaw with names of our donors will also be unveiled.

It will all begin at 1.30pm and we look forward to seeing a big crowd on the day.

National Club Draw: We are selling tickets for the national clubs draw. This is a one club fundraiser and tickets at €10 each are available from the senior, juvenile and camogie club officers and committee members.

Please note that tickets should be returned to Catherine McTiernan by this Thursday, April 29.

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot was €9,800 last Monday night.

Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

We will be making our next two charity donations, to Carmha and Pieta House, at the official opening of the Hurling Wall next Monday.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie

Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087-221 3954.

Membership can also be paid to Enda Long or any committee member.

With games now resumed for all groups, players should ensure that their membership is up to date.

Darkness Into Light: Darkness into Light has asked Nenagh Éire Óg members / supporters to volunteer as stewards for their annual walk.

If you can help and be at the Scout's Hall at 3.45am on May 7; text 086-0855165 and we will pass on your details.

First Aid Equipment: Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile club has received sponsorship of new first aid kits for each age group.

The Juvenile club sincerely thank Bláithín and Pierce Finn of Ryan’s pharmacy, Nenagh, for their kind gesture in sponsoring the first aid kits for the various groups, the juvenile club coaches are delighted with the new first aid bags.

U19 Football: Well done to our U19 footballers who defeated Newport in the North U19B Football Final on Sat evening. The final score in the game was 4-6 to 2-10 with two goals each from Cian Carmody and Aodhán O’Connor. Well done to all involved on a terrific win.

Juniors: Both our Junior groups were in action last weekend. Our Junior As had a good win over Toomevara in Nenagh, 3-18 to 2-18, with the Nenagh goals coming from Stevie Hallinan, Ben West and Niall McKeogh. This group plays Roscrea in Round 4 on Friday at 7pm in Roscrea.

Our Junior Bs lost out to Templederry by two points in Nenagh. Final score was 2-13 to 17 points. They now have a bye in Round 3.

Senior: Our seniors played Borrisoleigh this Tuesday in Round 4 of the County League.

Under 7: Our Under 7 boys continue to train every Saturday morning from 10-11am. It's great to see such an improvement from all the boys in a short space of time! Training has moved to the outside field for the summer. We always like to see new faces so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along on Saturday mornings from 10-11am.

For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Under 9 hurling training continues on Saturday mornings at 10am. Football training on Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m on the outside field. Boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: The three Under 11 teams played two Toomevara teams and Kiladangan on Saturday last in football. All games were very competitive. This coming weekend the boys play Ballina and Burgess.

New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details. training takes place every Tuesday - hurling, 6 - 7pm & Friday - football, 6 to 7pm.

Please encourage any boys that would like to start football to come along Friday.

Under 13: Both of our Under 13 boys football teams played in the first of the knock rounds last week and each team came away with a win, The Under 13 A's beat Roscrea and the C team beat Ballina, both matches were in MacDonagh Park, congratulations to all involved. Next up are the semi finals - the A team played Ballina in Ballina on Tuesday evening 6:30 while the C team will play Moneygall in Nenagh on Wednesday evening at 6:30. All support is welcome.

Training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings unless we have a match.

Under 15: Our Under 15s are due to play Moneygall/Clonakenny in the North U15A Football semi final on Thursday evening at 6.30 in Moneygall. Training for this group continues on Tuesdays from 7-8 pm and on Thursday evenings at 6pm.

Under 17: Our Under 17 group began their hurling league on Monday against Holycross in Nenagh.

Congratulations to the many boys from this group who were involved in the Nenagh Éire Óg Under 19 team who won the North Under 19B football title on Saturday evening last in Nenagh.

U17/19: Training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.