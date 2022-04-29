Nenagh gardaí catch suspected burglar hiding under table on business premises
A suspected burglar was apprehended by the gardaí in Nenagh after they spotted the front door of a business premises on Silver Street appeared to have been forced open.
They entered a found a man hiding under a table.
He was taken into custody and has been questioned at Nenagh Garda station in relation to burglary offences.
Another catalytic converter theft was reported at a business premises in Nenagh last Tuesday week.
Gardaí are warning that thefts of this nature are on the increase and are urging people to be vigilant.
