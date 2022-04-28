Nenagh Hospital cancels all day surgery over surge in emergency cases in Limerick

All but the most time-critical activity at University Hospital Limerick – including outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations – is being deferred until this Friday, April 29, as the hospital continues to manage a sustained surge in emergency presentations.

On Wednesday, UHL moved to its highest level of escalation, meaning that emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.

A decision on the resumption of scheduled care from next Monday will be made in the coming days, and patients will be advised accordingly.

To help create surge capacity in the group, day surgery at Nenagh Hospital has unfortunately been cancelled this Thursday, April 28. Affected patients are being contacted directly by hospital staff.

All other appointments in Nenagh, including outpatient clinics and endoscopy, are operating as normal.

A decision on day surgeries scheduled to take place in Nenagh this Friday will be made tomorrow, and further advice issued.

Services at Ennis Hospital, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and St John’s Hospital are unaffected and patients in these hospitals are advised to attend for their appointments or procedures unless contacted directly by our staff and advised otherwise.

"We sincerely regret the significant reduction in service at University Hospital Limerick and Nenagh, which is necessary to prioritise emergency and time-critical care. We apologise to all who are impacted by these actions. Affected patients are being contacted to reschedule their appointments and procedures," the group said in a statement.

The Emergency Department remains open 24-7 for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery is continuing.

There are a limited number of exceptions to the cancellations.