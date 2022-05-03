Tipperary's Bealtaine Festival celebrates getting out and about again

As the weather brightens and takes on a distinctly summer warmth, Tipperary Bealtaine’s Festival is, as usual, gearing up to bring our audiences an annual feast for the senses of music, dance, theatre, craft and this year we’ve added gardening to the mix.

Bealtaine celebrates the arts and creativity as we age.

For the 2022 Bealtaine programme, our theme of renewal and growth echoes the desire by people of all ages to get out and about again. The Covid-19 pandemic and in particular its impact on older people, has underlined the natural and human ecosystem of dependence and connection.

The emphasis this year is on engaging people as they age as both makers and audiences for the arts.

Once again Tipperary Arts Office and Tipperary Library Service have come together presenting concerts in the open air in care settings with Festival in a Van and local musicians, reminiscing with Age Friendly Tipperary and providing a range of workshops and concerts across the arts centres and libraries in the county with opportunities to gather and enjoy all that the festival has to offer.

Join us for the Tipperary Bealtaine Festival launch by Tiperary County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Marie Murphy this Thursday, May 5, at 6pm in Tipperary Excel Arts and Heritage Centre.

Renowned botanist and zoologist Éanna Ní Lamhna will present an illustrated talk about biodiversity followed by a short walk to the Tipperary Hills; suitable footwear and a jacket are advised. Phone 052-6166126 to book a place.

From this week, Tipperary Bealtaine presents a very busy first week of concerts, workshops, talks and crafts. Booking is essential for all workshops and events.

We welcome Bealtaine favourites Fran Garry Marnane and Pat Marnane for an online concert of tunes and much loved Songs of the Seekers.

The concert is on online and available at www.tipperarycoco.ie/arts throughout the month.

Aoife Barrett has taken her Print Van Go project to Roscrea and will work with a group of older people active in Age Friendly Roscrea who will create Tinned Stories, their own stories and print images will be shown during May at Roscrea Courthouse.

Artist Maureen Purcell has been working with a group in Clonmel to create a beautiful mosaic which will find its way into Clonmel Hospital later on in the month.

Writer Margaret Galvin’s Focus on Four is a Tipperary Bealtaine creative writing project culminating in Bridging the Distance, which will showcase the poetry and prose of four Tipperary writers: Mary Caulfield, Ann Dempsey, Richard Cahill and Mary O’Gorman.

These writers address a diversity of subjects and will read from Bridging the Distance at the following venues: including Marian Court Sheltered Housing, Morton Street, Clonmel at 10.30am on May 11, (residents only); Clonmel Library, May 11, 3pm, (open to all); Cahir Library, May 14, 11am, (open to all); Ballingeary ICA Guild, Cahir, May 14, 2.30pm, (members only)

Leading Irish artists Frances Mezzetti and Pauline Cummins host a workshop at South Tipperary Arts Centre on Saturday, May 7, as part of their Walking in The Way exhibition.

Also taking place is the Tosú Arís project, an arts initiative that aims to offer support to those in our community who were bereaved from 2019 onwards, specifically those who came through the pandemic having suffered the loss of their life partner.

Initiated by the Tudor Artisan Hub, in partnership with Writing Changes Lives, Tosú Arís will draw on the healing and transformative power of the arts, both visual and in words.

Participants were invited to engage through a series of group workshops and one-to-one sessions which took place in March and April.

The insight gathered will help inform us as a community into the future; increasing awareness of how best to support those who are affected by bereavement, especially by the loss of a life partner.

Facilitated by Linda Fahy, Tudor Artisan Hub; Margaret O'Brien, Writing Changes Lives; Sheila Wood, visual artist; Eileen Acheson, writer /tellyourstorywitheileen and Adlerian counsellor; Eileen Heneghan, writer and energy healer; Pete Smith, photographer and videographer and digital media students, TUS, Clonmel.

Across the library service, at Cahir Library on Thursday, May 5, a Watercolours Art Workshop will be presented by Tina Looby.

On Wednesday, May, 4 Lara Slattery of Sukha Wellness Centre will offer a workshop on yoga / pilates and give a talk on Chinese medicine, and on Friday, May 6, the ETB will support participants to get to know your smart phone.

Over at Nenagh Library on Thursday, May 5, Age Friendly Tipperary presents Reminiscing Back in My Day, the Story Continues, with a visit by Jimmy Duggan who collated and narrated the 2021 first volume of stories in the collection.

In 2021 Tipperary Age Friendly captured stories from older adults across the county who contributed tales of their life growing up in Tipperary: www.tipperarycoco.ie/community-and-economic-development/back-my-day.

To continue this project Tipperary Age Friendly invites you to visit your library during Bealtaine where we will collect stories and reminiscences for volume 2 of the project.

Jimmy will conduct an interview in person with each individual in libraries throughout the county during the month of May.

These will all be collated into the new volume of stories which we will launch and showcase during Positive Ageing Week 2022.

The full programme of Bealtaine Festival events is also available online from www.tipperarycoco.ie/arts