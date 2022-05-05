PROPERTY: Quaint cottage with picturesque views available to buy outside Nenagh

"The Dispensary" at Knigh, Ballycommon is a charming 2 bedroom cottage styled residence which was extended a number of years ago. It has modern finishes such as a solid fuel stove, granite worktops in Kitchen and oil fired central heating.
There are French doors from the kitchen leading out to the rear garden. This stone cottage, which dates back to 1858, has a natural stone finish to the front and a large c. 0.6 acre site to the rear which has a south westerly aspect. To the side of the property is a large galvanised storage shed measuring c. 32.95sqm which is capable of storing a boat/equipment etc.
To see the full house, click >arrow> or hit 'Next' and move through pictures of this stunning property.
Nenagh's outpatient gynaecology wait time is over a year and the IHCA warn this puts patients at risk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.