Nenagh councillors receive update on Latteragh bends realignment scheme
Tipperary County Council hopes to appoint a consultant to carry out the €14m realignment of the bends at Latteragh on the Thurles to Nenagh road shortly, Nenagh district councillors have been informed.
Tender documents have been prepared for the appointment of a consultant to carry out the detailed design, procurement and supervision of the works contract.
Approval from the Department of Transport to go to tender for consultants has been received and the tender was advertised on March 11, 2022.
It is anticipated that following this competition that a consultant will be appointed in Quarter 2 this year.
The consultant is expected to have the tender documentation prepared by the end of 2022 so that a works contractor can be appointed by Q1 2023 and, subject to final approval and Department funding, begin work on site in Q1 2023.
Paddy Heffernan, chair, Nenagh branch of North Tipperary Hospice Movement, hands the keys of the Etrusco camper van which the hospice movement raffled to raise funds to William Flaherty
