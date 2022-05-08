Search

08 May 2022

Newport town park opening hit by difficulties in supply chain and Covid-19

Newport town park opening hit by difficulties in supply chain and Covid-19

An aerial view of the proposed town park in Newport

Delays continue to be experienced to the development of Newport Town Park as a result of difficulties in the supply chain and unavailability of sub-contractors’ staff due to Covid-19, Nenagh district councillors have been informed.

A meeting was held on site with the consultants and contractors on March 31 to review works carried out and outstanding items.

While installation of the MUGA and the play equipment is substantially complete a number of items remain outstanding and landscaping/grass seeding will require time and suitable weather conditions before public usage can be permitted

Since the last meeting the concrete seat at the pump-track has been completed and bike stands placed adjacent to the entrance.

One of the outstanding items of play equipment – a spinner – has been installed in the playground.

Arrangements are being made for installation of appropriate type barrier to the top of the slide.

Alternative paving has been sourced for the bandstand area following the discontinuation of the type originally planned.

A further site meeting was due to be held at the end of April at which stage the position was due to be re-assessed.

