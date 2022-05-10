Alan Kelly TD says that Department wants to hand over Military Barracks

Portroe TD and former Labour leader Alan Kelly has called for Tipperary County Council to take over Nenagh Military Barracks.
Deputy Kelly made the call in the wake of a parliamentary question to the Defence Minister about the future of the historic site. which has fallen into complete disrepair with locals all over the North Tipp town voicing their concerns and frustrations over the building.
Deputy Kelly as stated that the Department of Defence is willing to transfer the barracks to Tipperary County Council.
