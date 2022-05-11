Nenagh gardaí seize large quantity of cocaine and cannabis in separate searches
Over €10,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine has been seized in the past week by gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit.
Cocaine worth approximately €8,750 from a premises in the Dolla area last Friday.
A man was arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda station in connection with the find. He was later released and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.
On Thursday last, gardaí from Nenagh recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis in sweet and herb form. The total value of the haul is said to be around €2,000.
On Sunday last, gardaí observed men acting suspiciously in the town.
This prompted searches which resulted in the discovery of a quantity of what is suspected to be cannabis herb.
A large quantity of tablets that were also seized.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.