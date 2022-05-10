Weekend Tipperary GAA results

County Tipperary
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Tipperary 0-23 Limerick 3-21
FBD Insurance County Football League
JK Brackens 2-9 Aherlow 0-10
Grangemockler Ballyneale 3-12 Rockwell Rovers 1-11
Ardfinnan 1-10 Killenaule 0-9
Golden Kilfeacle 1-8 Fethard 1-7
Ballina 1-14 Loughmore Castleiney 1-7
Ballyporeen 2-16 Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-5
Clonmel Commercials 3-8 Moyle Rovers 0-15
Cahir 5-6 Arravale Rovers 2-10
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
Killenaule 3-18 Newcastle 1-11
Mid Tipperary
Division 1 Hurling League Final
Holycross Ballycahill 0-17 JK Brackens 1-9
Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Junior Hurling League
Killea 0-14 Loughmore Castleiney 1-11
Thurles Gaels 4-25 Knock 3-10
Division 2 Hurling League Final
Moyne Templetuohy 1-23 Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-20
North Tipperary
Junior A Hurling League
Roscrea 0-20 Toomevara 1-14
Borris-Ileigh 5-20 Nenagh Éire Óg 4-12
Junior B Hurling League
Templederry Kenyons 2-15 Portroe 1-16
Ballina 2-22 Newport 2-19
Lorrha 3-18 Borrisokane 0-20
Kiladangan 0-15 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-8
West Tipperary
Division 1 Junior B Hurling League
Cappawhite 2-19 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-20
Golden Kilfeacle 1-16 Solohead 0-17
Sean Treacys 2-27 Emly 1-14
Division 2 Junior B Hurling League
Clonoulty Rossmore 2-25 Cashel King Cormacs 3-13
Arravale Rovers 3-13 Rosegreen 1-8
South Tipperary
Intermediate Football Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale 4-13 Fethard 2-8
