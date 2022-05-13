Nenagh councillor urges rethink on traffic diversions following accident outside town
A call has been made for proper diversions to be put in place in the event of an accident on the old N7 Limerick road following a collision recently at Carrigatoher on the old Nenagh to Limerick road.
Cllr John Carroll highlighted at Nenagh MDC that traffic was diverted on to a local secondary road, but there were no directional signs and traffic was coming in both directions.
He asked that diverted traffic be redirected to a road that can take large volumes of vehicles.
He was supported by Cllr Phyll Bugler.
