Irish Water customers in Nenagh are being advised of a burst water main in the area
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in Knockalton today.
Customers in Knockalton and surrounding areas may experience supply disruptions
Works are expected to be complete by 4pm May 12.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
