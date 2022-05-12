REACTION: Huge backlash from GAA public over Munster final penalty shootout

There was a unanimous and scathing reaction online after the drama of last night's Munster minor hurling final, which was decided by penalties.
Tipperary won the shooting competition 3-0, but many were angered by the fashion in which the game was decided and voiced their opinions online. See below for some of the reaction to one of the rarest occurrences in GAA.
This is bordering on cruel for these young fellas in Limerick. #GAA— John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) May 11, 2022
Marvelous spectacle in Limerick tonight. Delighted for Darragh McCarthy @ToomeGAA playing a major part in Tipps revival. Paddy ‘Bengali tiger’ with the last free Well done @TipperaryGAA Now, straight home!! #champions #TippClare #Tipp #Clare— Ken Dunne (@ken_dunne) May 11, 2022
Penalties....in Hurling #AWholeNewWorld #Clare #Tipp— Brendan Cruise (@brendancruise) May 11, 2022
Absolutely scandalous this minor match going to frees, making some poor kid a scapegoat.— david morrissey (@dmorr80) May 11, 2022
Whats wrong with a replay? #tg4 #Clare #Tipp
Absolutely outrageous an U17 game ends on penalties- had it last year with Laois v Wexford, but for a Provincial Final, its just not right. Should of replayed it Sunday- hardly a big deal,Leinster Final not until Monday so it cant be a big Scheduling issue. #GAA #Tipperary #Clare— Mark Bates (@MarkGBates) May 12, 2022
Ffs GAA this is so clearly SO STUPID… Penalty shoot-out… Can we not just have them replay the game? It would be literally be SO simple… Find a pitch, name a time, they’ll play it… We have to simply stop tolerating this level of incompetence and laziness #Gaa #Tipp #Clare— The Centre Forward (@CentreForwardS1) May 11, 2022
I’m nearly glad all 3 were missed . We won’t let seniors play U20 and we put 16 year old thru that , all wrong . Congrats to Tipp , very proud of what the Clare lads have achieved so far— Anthony Daly (@DaloAnto) May 11, 2022
