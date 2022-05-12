'My heart was in my mouth, I thought it was gone,' - James Woodlock after Munster final win

Tipperary minor hurling boss James Woodlock looked a relieved man after his Tipperary side won a nerve-wracking penalty shootout to claim the Munster final. See if delight in the post match reaction below.
Lán Ama #CLAvTIP— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 11, 2022
“This will hardly go to penalties...”
Smaointí James Woodlock tar éis bua iontach i gcomhair @TipperaryGAA ar pocanna éirice!@GAA_BEO | @officialgaa
#GAABEO
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/i5Ux1ioIYU
