Nenagh Court: Man on public order charge at car meeting in Nenagh felt 'victimised' by the gardaí
A Roscrea man told Nenagh District Court that he was “picked out of a crowd” at a car meeting in Nenagh railway station by the gardaí.
Darren O’Donoghue of Gortmullen, Roscrea, pleaded to threatening, abusve or insultating behaviour at the railway station on January 2, 2021.
The court heard Mr O’Donoghue had reacted when asked to leave the area.
His solicitor, David Peters, said Mr O’Donoghue had apologised to the garda in question.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr O’Donoghue €350 and set recognizances in his own bond of €250.
Mr O’Donoghue told the judge: “I was picked out. There was a car meeting at the station with about 30 people there. I was individually picked out.”
Mr Peters explained to the judge that his client felt he had been victimised.
