Nenagh councillor calls for Puckaun village 'pinch-point' to be removed

A call has been made to eliminate a "pinch-point" outside a village on the shores of Lough Derg’s scenic drive.

Cllr Joe Hannigan has called on Tipperary County Council to widen a stretch of road outside Puckane village “so that two cars can pass”.

He told Nenagh Municipal District Council that “something has to be done” to widen the road.

Cllr Hannigan pointed out that the landowners along the road had given their consent for the issue to be resolved.

He was supported by Cllr Michael O’Meara, district Cathaoirleach, who asked if the work could be carried out under a Private Public Partnership scheme due to the fact that agreement had been obtained from the landowners.

However, district manager and director of roads Marcus O’Connor said that the council had its roads budgets and they did not have the funding for the work.

“If someone wants to do the foundation, we’ll work with them,” he said.

District engineer Barry Murphy, while agreeing that the alignment was “poor and narrow”, said the R493 had taken priority in each year of the current three-year roads programme.