Nenagh councillor calls for rent-to-buy scheme to help people on to property ladder

Labour’s Cllr Fiona Bonfield has called for the introduction of a rent-to -buy housing scheme to people in Tipperary who are caught in the rent trap get on the property ladder.

With the cost of buying a home soaring nationwide, Cllr Bonfield said time had come for Government to be open to structural policy changes to protect the most vulnerable people in the housing market.

“We know that over 400,000 people live alone in this country, many of whom are eager to get on the property ladder. From the figures published recently, it’s highly unlikely that they can have an aspiration of buying a house or an apartment any time soon,” she said.

The Newport councillor said that instead of “meaningless acknowledgements” that the crisis existed, what was actually needed was a strategic plan to address this crisis, starting by addressing the crisis in the rental market to steady the ship until more supply comes on stream.

“Once again, Labour is calling for a three-year rent freeze, as well as increased rights for renters so they can feel secure in their home. Government needs to be more ambitious in its plan, including considering a Rent to Buy housing scheme to help those caught in the rent trap get on the property ladder,” she said.

Cllr Bonfield said that we needed to see Government increase their targets for social and affordable homes as laid out in Housing for All.

“The State needs to pick up the pieces from where the private sector has failed,” she said.