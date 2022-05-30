Tipperary Irish Kidney Association to launch epic Mizen to Malin cycle fundraiser
Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club will launch its epic Mizen to Malin 24-hour cycle challenge to raise funds for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association in Liberty Square this Wednesday at 6.30pm.
Taking part in the ultra challenge will be Francis Hogan, a kidney patient from Templemore; David Russell from Thurles; father and son David and Jamie Donovan from Thurles; Seamus Duggan, from Templemore; Pat Heffernan from Moyglass, Fethard, and James Tobin, who lives in Urlingford.
The seven men will undertake a gruelling 600km cycle, scaling 4,000 meters of elevation, and all within 24 hours between June 25 and 26.
The organisers hope the event will raise over €7,000 for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association.
An online fundraising platform has been set up at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/francis-hogan-549-hogan
All are welcome to the launch outside Deja Brew.
