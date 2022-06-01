Nenagh Deaths, June 1

Angeline Starr (née Tiernan)

Sheelruddera, Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Angeline Starr (nee Tiernan) Sheelruddera, Terryglass, 28th May 2022. Died peacefully under the wonderful care of CCU staff at UCHG, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of late PJ Starr and loving mother to Noreen, Joseph and Anne. Mother in law to Michael. Sadly missed by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, arriving at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Croí, The West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.

Kathleen Kennedy (née Gregan)

No.6 Dublin Road & late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on 29th May 2022. Predeceased by her beloved parents Paddy and Bridie, brother John & son in law Niall Quinlan. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Greg and cherished family Evelyn, Patricia, Vivienne, Ryan, Audrey and Leone, sister Patricia Micalizzi, grandchildren, sons in law Michael and Noel, daughter in law Debbie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home at Dublin Road (E45 PD00) this Tuesday from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Her remains will arrive at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, on Wednesday for her Requiem Mass at 12.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Youghalarra Graveyard. Livestream can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The Kennedy family would like to express their thanks the Milford Palliative Care nurses Marie, Anne Marie, Marion, Edel, night nurses Maggie, Trish and Helen, carers Kathy Anne, Bernie, Ciara, Bernie, Naghan and Kate. Their kindness shown to Kathleen during her illness is greatly appreciated.