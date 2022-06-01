Search

24 Jun 2022

Nenagh Deaths, June 1

Deaths in Nenagh

Deaths in Nenagh

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jun 2022 11:32 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Angeline Starr (née Tiernan)
Sheelruddera, Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Angeline Starr (nee Tiernan) Sheelruddera, Terryglass, 28th May 2022. Died peacefully under the wonderful care of CCU staff at UCHG, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of late PJ Starr and loving mother to Noreen, Joseph and Anne. Mother in law to Michael. Sadly missed by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, arriving at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Croí, The West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.

Kathleen Kennedy (née Gregan)
No.6 Dublin Road & late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on 29th May 2022. Predeceased by her beloved parents Paddy and Bridie, brother John & son in law Niall Quinlan. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Greg and cherished family Evelyn, Patricia, Vivienne, Ryan, Audrey and Leone, sister Patricia Micalizzi, grandchildren, sons in law Michael and Noel, daughter in law Debbie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home at Dublin Road (E45 PD00) this Tuesday from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Her remains will arrive at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, on Wednesday for her Requiem Mass at 12.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Youghalarra Graveyard. Livestream can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg 

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

The Kennedy family would like to express their thanks the Milford Palliative Care nurses Marie, Anne Marie, Marion, Edel, night nurses Maggie, Trish and Helen, carers Kathy Anne, Bernie, Ciara, Bernie, Naghan and Kate. Their kindness shown to Kathleen during her illness is greatly appreciated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media