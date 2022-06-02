North Tipperary GAA Scene

The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship will commence this coming Friday 3rd June with both games throwing in at 7pm. Cloughjordan will host a repeat of the League final where Borris Ileigh will face Roscrea whilst Toomevara will be the venue for Kilruane MacDonaghs against Nenagh Eire Og. Toomevara have a bye in Round 1.

The draw for The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship took place last week with the groups as follows:

Group 1 – Nenagh Eire Og, Knokshegowna, Borrisokane, Lorrha.

Group 2 – Burgess, Portroe, Templederry Kenyons, Newport, Silvermines.

Group 3 – Ballina, Shannon Rovers, Kiladangan, Moneygall.

Top two teams from each group to progress to the knockout stages with the first round of games is due to take place over the weekends of June 18th/25th.

The Quarter Finals will both take place this coming Saturday at 7 pm. Lorrha will host Kiladangan whilst Borrisokane will host Newport.

Silvermines and Ballina await the winners in the Semi Finals which are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 11th with the final fixed for Saturday 18th.

The Final will take place this coming Wednesday at 7pm in Toomevara with Peter Carroll officiating. Kiladangan will be looking for their first North Junior ‘A’ Football title since 2011 whilst Roscrea Inane last won it in 2014.

The Final will take place this Wednesday 1st June at 7pm in Borrisokane with Pat Murray refereeing.