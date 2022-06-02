Beautiful, rustic country lodge outside Nenagh goes up for sale for €650,000

A fantastic, rustic lodge in the Tipperary countryside has gone on sale, outside Ballinderry in North Tipperary.
When it was built around the early nineteenth century, Drominagh Lodge was reported to be a “handsome residence”, costing more than £1,000.
Built for the Biggs family of Castle Biggs, the house has a rich and illustrious history, connecting it to the story of Ireland, as it passed into the hands of the Fogarty family, good friends of Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith, the first President of Dáil Éireann.
To see images of this beautiful lodge and its picturesque surroundings, click the >arrow> or 'Next' to leaf through.
