Munster Council to contact Tipperary reps next week should Kerry win McDonagh decider

The Tipperary senior hurlers will find out next week whether or not they will need to face Kerry in a Munster Championship play-off, it has been confirmed.

The Munster Council have indicated that they will be in contact with Tipperary early next week in relation to the fixture if Kerry win their upcoming Joe McDonagh Cup final against Antrim this Saturday in Croke Park.

After a disappointing defeat to Cork two weekends ago, which seen Tipperary get the wooden spoon in the round robin series for this year, Tipperary were looking for clarification on whether they would need to get ready for the potential clash with the Kingdom.

However, there is still uncertainty over the fixture regardless of the result of the McDonagh Cup final, with calls coming from all and sundry for Kerry to be promoted into the Munster series should they defeat Antrim, which would make it a six-team competition for 2023.

The Tipperary senior hurling panel have not trained collectively since the Cork game, but it has been confirmed by a Tipperary GAA spokesperson that players have been following a training programme so as to maintain their levels of fitness should they need to play against Kerry.