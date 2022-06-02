Nenagh firm is named All-Star Best in Class Financial Advisory Company

Nenagh-based financial planners SYS Group has been named All-Star Best in Class Financial Advisory Company 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

SYS Group was founded by Toomevara man Tony Delaney, CEO, who, after spending 24 years in various senior roles throughout the financial industry, wanted to deliver a broader unbiased product range to his client base.

The company now employs 17 staff and has more than 2,500 clients.

The SYS Group team were presented with their accreditation at the All-Ireland Business Summit at Croke Park.

Mr Delaney accepted the company’s fifth Business All-Star Accreditation at the All-Ireland Business Summit, saying "team effort" played a major factor in the company’s success.

“We are very lucky to have expert financial consultants and a dedicated operations team within SYS Group who make sure our clients are the number one priority. Our goal from day one was to help our clients achieve financial peace of mind. Receiving awards such as these remind us that we are doing just that," he said.

This accreditation recognises SYS Group’s outstanding contribution to quality and standards in the financial sector over the last five years.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “SYS Group has achieved All-Star Best In Class Financial Advisory Company 2022. This accreditation is in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to quality and standards in the financial sector over the last 5 years. Furthermore, we wish to recognise SYS Group’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer centricity. SYS Group is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence for a fifth consecutive year.”