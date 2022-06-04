Tipperary TD says 'age is just a number' when it comes to driving school buses

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has raised questions around why those who drive school buses must retire at the age of 70.

"It yet another anomaly that that is extraordinary and ridiculous. It is happening in Tipperary and across the country," he said.

"At present drivers must stop driving school transport when they reach their 70th birthday. This is causing a major problem for school transport companies," he said.

Deputy Lowry pointed out that the age profile of drivers was climbing as it was not viable for younger people to attain a D licence due to the cost of qualifying as a professional driver.

He warned that the bus and coach industry was suffering.

"They cannot get younger drivers. The majority of drivers on schools runs are retired people who choose to work part time, or those who had the correct licence category from the old licensing system," said the Thurles-based TD

"Yet, ironically, a driver over 70 can continue to work in private hire once certified medically fit annually. They can take a full size coach to the UK but cannot do a local school run. It defies belief," he said.

"Over 70’s can also work for other State bodies, such as TFI. So why does the age rule only apply to school transport? Age is just a number. A persons worth is not determined by their birth cert," the Independent TD told the Dáil.