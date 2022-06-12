Search

24 Jun 2022

Over 7,000 people on Newport public water supply issued with boil water notice

Over 7,000 people on Newport public water supply issued with boil water notice

Over 7,000 people on Newport public water supply issued with boil water notice

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Jun 2022 7:21 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

More than 7,000 people served by the Newport public water supply have been issued with a boil water notice.

Irish Water said the notice, which may last a number of days, was was issued following consultation with the Health Service Executive and Tipperary County Council.

The population impacted by this notice is approximately 7,321 people.

This notice is being issued because of operational issues at the plant which have resulted in elevated turbidity.

The areas affected include customers in Newport, Birdhill, Ballina, Gortybrigane, Ballinahinch, Killoscully and surrounding areas. A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie. 

Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly and safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, has acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

“We are working closely with Tipperary County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media