TOP CLASS: Nenagh's St Mary's win prestigious Irish Aid School of the Year award

The Minister for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, has announced that an online book created by fifth class pupils at St Mary’s Primary School, Nenagh, has earned the prestigious title of Our World Irish Aid Awards School of the Year.

The announcement was made by the Minister at a ceremony in Farmleigh House, Dublin, and attended by pupils and teachers from 15 schools around the country.

The school’s online book, entitled Wellbeing for our Planet and its People, showcased how the fifth class pupils and their teacher Anne-Marie O’Sullivan embraced all 17 of the Global Goals (also known as the Sustainable Development Goals) and the work they carried out to achieve them in their school community.

They also incorporated this year’s theme Wellbeing for People and Planet, creating a calendar that includes tips on how to improve the wellbeing of people and the planet for each month of the year.

Congratulating St. Mary’s Primary School on its success, Minister Brophy said: “The Our World Irish Aid Awards provide an important opportunity for our young people to learn about the important issues affecting the planet and the people who live on it. They also play a pivotal role in fostering the next generation of changemakers, committed to playing their part - collectively and individually - in helping to achieve the 17 Global Goals and, therefore, end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

“Striving for a more equal, fair and just world is at the very heart of the United Nation’s Global Goals and Irish Aid’s work. Creating a fairer world involves focusing on all of the Global Goals and working together in partnership to protect our planet and improve the wellbeing of the people who live on it.

“I am so encouraged by the commitment and enthusiasm from Ireland’s primary school pupils and their willingness to challenge us all to do better for the benefit for all and I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the fifth class pupils at St. Mary’s Primary School and their teacher Anne-Marie O’Sullivan on being named School of the Year.”

St Mary’s Primary School’s project, along with the projects created by the 14 other finalists, will be featured in a special print edition of the Our World Irish Aid Awards Global Goal Getters magazine which will be distributed nationwide.