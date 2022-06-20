Nenagh's new Cathaoirleach Hughie McGrath says it's a 'privilege and honour'

Independent councillor Hughie McGrath has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council, replacing outgoing Lowry Team member Cllr Michael O’Meara.

Cllr McGrath told the district’s annual general meeting that it was a “privilege and an honour” for him and his family, especially when he looked at the roll of honour of former cathaoirleachs.

He emphasised in his acceptance speech that the council worked as a unit.

“We don’t pull and drag for political gain. We work for the district,” he said.

Cllr McGrath, who was proposed by Cllr Seamus Morris and seconded by Cllr Joe Hannigan, promised that during his term he wouldn’t be “reinventing the wheel”, but would push on with current projects to get them over the line.

He was wished well for the coming year by fellow councillors and council staff.

Cllr McGrath was described by Cllr Morris as a “steady hand”, while Cllr Hannigan said Cllr McGrath was a “proud Nenagh man”.

Cllr O’Meara said Cllr McGrath was “level-headed” and people appreciated Cllr McGrath’s work on the N52 through the Active Travel programme.

District manager Marcus O’Connor said Cllr O’Meara had been a “really good Cathaoirleach, who fought hard to get results”.

He said that Cllr McGrath would “no doubt do an excellent job”.

District administrator Rosemary Joyce also highlighted that teamwork had been at play in the district, and said that they could continue to make Nenagh a “better place to live in”.