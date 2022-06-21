Nenagh Hospital 'has a role to play' in resolving Limerick hospital crisis

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne and Nenagh Finn Féin representative Damian O’Donoghue have responded to Hiqa's Report on University Hospital Limerick’s Emergency Department.

The report, which follows an unannounced inspection before the extended March bank holiday, found that the hospital was not compliant with HSE patient safety and patient dignity standards or with workforce capacity standards.

Speaking on the publication of the Report, Teachta Browne and Mr O’Donoghue said: “We are extremely concerned by HIQA’s findings that the hospital was not compliant with HSE patient safety and patient dignity standards or with workforce capacity standards.

Teachta Browne said: “The contents of this report reinforce the need for a comprehensive plan to be compiled to deal with the severe capacity deficits in the University of Limerick Hospital Group and the overall Community Healthcare Group 3.

“The challenges at UHL emergency department have been creating serious issues across Tipperary, Limerick, and Clare, with patients in need of admission to a hospital bed left waiting on average nearly 15 hours in Limerick.

“It is outrageous to see how the emergency department resuscitation room was being used for Covid-19 and for overflow patients. This was clearly not conducive to staff or patient safety, nor is it in any way acceptable.

“Non-compliance with the service providers plan and management of the workforce to achieve safe and reliable healthcare risks the health, safety and dignity of patients is also intolerable.

“The people of North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare have been failed by government and hospital management.

“The University of Limerick Hospital Group and Community Healthcare Group 3, which covers the same area, need to be completely amalgamated and resourced to tackle the many severe capacity deficits in the mid-west.

Mr O’Donoghue, who has campaigned for better healthcare in the Mid-west, said: “Nenagh Hospital has a role to play here, and I note that UHL’s compliance plan involves more of a role for Nenagh Hospital.

“While this is welcome, I must also point out that this is a call the people of Tipperary have been making for a long time. More must be done.

“Patients deserve far better from the health service and this Hiqa report shows clearly the cost of Government neglect in the Mid-West.

“North Tipperary deserves better healthcare planning, but years of underinvestment have held the health service back.