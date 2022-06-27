Search

28 Jun 2022

Tipperary cyclists conquer Mizen to Malin challenge to aid local kidney association

Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club’s magnificent seven who raised €16,000 for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jun 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Seven magnificent brave men fought their best fight against brutal weather conditions which showed them no mercy to complete a 600km cycle challenge within 24 hours from Mizen2Malin, and all with a half-hour to spare.

Setting out from Mizen Head at Ireland's most southerly point last Saturday at 3pm they could never have imagined how their resolve would have been tested by consistent rain and wind all the way until they wheeled up, weather beaten but victorious, at Malin Head at the tip of Donegal at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Months of preparation and intensive training went into the 24-hour challenge which included 4,000 meters of elevation for the seven members of Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club.

Their goal was to raise as much money as possible for the Tipperary Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.
By the time they crossed the finish line, the seven cyclists, one of them a kidney patient, had raised over €16,000 for the charity.

The seven men and their travelling supporting team were greeted in a wet an blustery Malin Head by a welcoming party of family, friends including local dialysis patient John Hegarty, 36, with his wife Mary and their four children, Ella, 7; Erin, 4; Ada, 3, and Ronan, 1.

Cyclist and kidney patient Francis Hogan, 45, said: “The weather was brutal and we really were losing faith on being able to complete the challenge. We couldn’t have done it without our supporters and the team that travelled by van guiding us along with words of encouragement and making sure we were fed and watered and had numerous changes of clothes.

“Now that the journey is over, we are proud of our massive achievement made possible by everyone that came behind us and in particular our club, Upperchurch Drombane.”

Taking part in the Mizen2Malin Challenge were David Russell, an award winning young farmer from Thurles, as well as father and son David and Jamie Donovan, also from Thurles, along with building contractor Seamus Duggan, from Templemore, farmer Pat Heffernan from Moyglass, Fethard; James Tobin, an actuary, who lives in Urlingford, and self-employed kidney patient Francis Hogan from Templemore.

Sending good wishes from Tipperary was Orla Hogan, the secretary of the Tipperary Branch of the Irish Kidney Association, a four-time kidney transplant recipient.

“We have huge admiration and appreciation to Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club and these seven men who are truly magnificent for undertaking this gruelling challenge which was made all the more difficult by unrelenting bad weather, to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and in the process are raising organ donor awareness. We thank them and everyone who was involved in supporting their mighty effort,” she said.

