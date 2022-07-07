Tipp U16's impress in victory over Waterford

Tesco All-Ireland U16A Championship

Tipperary 2-17

Waterford 2-5

The Ragg hosted the U16A Championship game between Tipperary and Waterford on Sunday afternoon.

Tipperary laid down a clear marker within minutes of the start of the game. Danielle Ryan opened the scoring with a point, followed closely after with a point each from Caoimhe Stakelum and Ali O’Kelly.

Waterford’s Katelyn Gardner was in great form in goal and made two great saves to keep Waterford in the game. Lucy Purcell added another point for Tipperary. Eimear O’Neill stepped up for a Waterford free, however Sophie Maher was in the perfect position to clear the ball out of the danger zone.

Tipperary were dominant all over the field and moments later Danielle Ryan picked up the ball and powered towards the Waterford defence converting a sublime point from play. Danielle followed this score by stepping up to take a free which easily sailed over the bar.

This was followed closely after with Ciara Shelly opening her tally with a point. With 19 mins gone, Waterford were awarded a 65, Eimear O’Neill sent it high but it missed the target.

Tipp’s Ciara O’Hora had great vision when she linked up with Ciara Shelly to give her a well-executed pass and Ciara Shelly confidently sent it over the bar. Ciara was again in great form when she converted another point. Waterford then got their opening score of the game thanks to an Eimear O’Neill pointed free.

With 25 mins gone, Sarah Corcoran picked up the sliotar, looked up and sent a beautiful pass to Caoimhe Stakelum. Caoimhe turned and with lightning speed went on a solo run towards the Waterford goal blasting the ball into the back of the net. Sarah again had another assist when she passed the ball to Lucy Purcell.

Lucy turned, weaved left and right through the Waterford defence to send the ball into the back of the Waterford net.

In the dying moments of the first time Waterford’s Eimear O’Neill sent a free over the bar. This left the half time score Tipperary 2-9, Waterford 0-2.

Waterford opened the scoring of the second half with a point from Emma Fitzgerald. Tipperary replied with two points in quick succession. Waterford were then awarded a free which was converted over the bar by Emma Fitzgerald.

A point each from Paula Quirke and Caoimhe Stakelum added to Tipp’s scoreline. With 46 mins gone Aoibhe O’Brien sent the ball into the back of the Tipp net.

Buoyed on by the goal Laura Geary sent a lovely pass to Niamh Ryan who caught the sliotar perfectly to send the ball into the Tipp goal.

Tipperary replied with a point each from Emer Dwan, Danielle Ryan and Caoimhe Stakelum. In the dying moments of the game Waterford’s Emma Fitzgerald scored the last point of the game. Next up for Tipperary is a trip to Dublin to take on Dublin in their final group game this Sunday.

Tipperary: Danielle Butler, Aine Finn, Iris Grace, Eabha Dolan, Sophie Maher, Sarah Corcoran, Alison Fitzgerald, Paula Quirke, Lucy Purcell, Caoimhe Stakelum, Danielle Ryan, Emer Dwan, Ali O’Kelly, Ciara Shelly, Ciara O’Hora.