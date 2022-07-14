Search

14 Jul 2022

Sacked Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar extremely disappointed with Board decision

The Cashel man had been making plans for the 2023 season when the bombshell was dropped by the executive committee

Colm Bonnar

Tipperary Manager Colm Bonnar was relieved of his duties by Tipperary County Board last evening

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

14 Jul 2022 4:31 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Sacked Tipperary senior hurling Manager Colm Bonnar has expressed his "extreme disappointment" at the decision of the Tipperary County GAA Board to "relieve him of his duties".

In an exclusive statement the Cashel native said that the Tipperary senior hurling team is in a transition and rebuilding period and he outlined how he had laid plans for 2023 before the executive committee prior to getting a phone call informing him that he was no longer required to take up duties with the senior team.

"I am extremely disappointed with the decision of the executive committee of Tipperary GAA regarding my position as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

Colm Bonnar pictured above with selector Johnny Enright.

"The terms of reference I was given for my 3 year term was stated clearly by the Executive Committee at the Tipperary convention in December 2021 where it was stated that Tipperary were entering a transition and a rebuilding period. The manager will need time to add new players to the panel and patience was urged for this rebuild.


"I presented a detailed presentation to the 15 person Executive yesterday evening (Wednesday), this encompassed
my review of 2022 and my plans for 2023. I have since been informed by the County Board that I am no longer in the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager for the coming years.


"I am an honourable and a very committed Tipperary man, with an experienced management career, who has always giving my heart and soul to Tipperary hurling, both as a player and manager. I took on this task in good faith.

"Tipperary hurling will always be in my heart and I wish all involved the best of luck as I again become a passionate supporter of our great county team," a clearly hurting Bonner said.

Coach Tommy Dunne and selector Paul Curran had already indicated that they were stepping aside, and Colm and selector Johnny Enright were in the throes of making arrangements for the 2023 season, when news of their dismissal emerged. It is understood that the Board had met with some of the senior players in the panel prior to the decision being taken by the executive committee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media