Search

23 Jul 2022

Cahill names his backroom team for Tipperary senior hurlers

Liam Cahill

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

23 Jul 2022 11:59 AM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Following his appointment as Tipperary senior hurling manager earlier this week, Liam Cahill has now finalised his management team going into 2023.

Having already named Michael Bevans as coach, Liam Cahill has added a further 3 selectors who will all add a vast amount of experience and knowledge to the management team, with Padraic Maher, Declan Laffan, and TJ Ryan all committing to the cause.

Drom off to a flyer in impressive win over Templederry Kenyons

Padraic Maher will re-join the panel less than a year after he was forced to retire from hurling completely due to injury, and his presence around the panel will be welcomed, such was his influence with the players.

Loughmore-Castleiney’s Declan Laffan has proven himself to be a top class manager and coach at club level and has guided his native parish to numerous county titles at various levels.

While TJ Ryan of Clonoulty Rossmore has previously worked as a selector with Liam Cahill at minor, under 20 and under 21 level and was an integral part of a management team that was responsible for guiding Tipperary to several Munster and All Ireland titles in those grades.

The Tipperary senior hurling management team appointments will now go to the next county committee meeting for final ratification.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media