Jason Forde notches 2-12 as Silvermines pump Moyne in opening round

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 1

Silvermines 3-17

Moyne Templetuohy 0-16

Jason Forde once again displayed his utter quality with another outstanding scoring effort as he and his Silvermines team easily accounted for a poor and depleted Moyne Templetuohy in Borris-Ileigh earlier this afternoon.

Forde was in irresistible form once more, scoring 2-12 of his sides finishing score and had it at his ease throughout the game, looking a class above while his teammates also got the better of their opponents in other areas, as Moyne never landed a punch throughout.

Moyne have now got it all to do if they are to stay in the division and, as if to highlight their woes, goalkeeper Paul Maher had to be withdrawn in the first half after bravely saving a Conor McKelvey shot, and had to be withdrawn with the injured figure of Gearoid O’Connor coming on in goal.

Silvermines were well up for this game, and were looking to back up some encouraging displays in the north championship, and it was Conor McKelvey and Jason Forde had them up 0-2 to nil within two minutes.

Jack Taylor had a pointed free in the fourth minute to get Moyne off the mark, and an early beauty from Conor Bowe seemed to settle the Tipperary forward and his team into action.

The Mines were looking well primed though, and had built up a 0-6 to 0-4 lead by the 12th minute through scores from Forde and Mikey Corcoran, and they had a huge slice of luck a minute later, when Jason Forde’s sideline cut effort for a point deceived Paul Maher in the Moyne goal to float straight into the back of the net.

That proved to be a real boost for the north men, and it got even better just over a minute later, when Silvermines were awarded a free close to the 21 yard line, and instead of taking an easy point, Forde put the head down and drilled a low effort that deflected off a Moyne defender and scuttled over the line. Silvermines now in control with a 2-6 to 0-5 lead.

Things got even worse for Moyne soon after, as they were close to conceding a third goal with Andrew Hayden feeding Conor McKelvey the ball to run in on goal at an angle, and his effort was well saved by Paul Maher, who came off second best with the sliotar striking him in the face, which forced his early withdrawal from the contest.

They built further on that lead in the second quarter of the half, with five further Jason Forde points, along with scores from Bryan Seymour and an unbelievable Orrie Quirke point on the spin from a tight angle, with Moyne living off scraps as the ‘Mines led by 2-13 to 0-6 at the break.

The second half started in the same vein as the first as Forde had the ball sailing over the bar from the stand sideline within 20 seconds, and from here you just got the feeling that this one was going to peter out.

The scoring was lax in the third quarter, with only Forde points and a few efforts from Jack Taylor the only scores in that period, but in fairness to Moyne, they kept chipping over the points, with Tom Meade, Jack Taylor, Eanna Guilfoyle, and Diarmuid Leahy all contributing before the end.

But it was never going to be enough to alter the course of this match, as Silvermines added the final cherry on top with a goal just on the stroke of injury time from substitute Gerard Leamy, who finished well after a long ball into the Moyne goalmouth.

So this was a great start for Silvermines, and in Jason Forde they have a player who is playing globetrotter type hurling, while Moyne a real walking wounded team both physically and mentally, with Conor Bowe out of the match for large spells, and after two consecutive defeats in as many weeks, it could be a tough year for the mid men.

Scorers: Silvermines: Jason Forde (2-12, 1-6f, 1-0 s-cut); Gerard Leamy 1-0; Bryan Seymour 0-2; Michael Corcoran, Andrew Hayden, Orrie Quirke all 0-1 each.



Moyne Templetuohy: Jack Taylor 0-6f; Eanna Guilfoyle (0-3, 0-2f); Tom Meade, Diarmuid Fogarty 0-2 each; Conor Bowe, Dairmuid Leahy, Paul Maher 0-1 each.



Silvermines: David Shanahan; Eddie Ryan, Ronan Sherlock, Tiernan Flynn; Luke O’Brien, Darragh Nolan, Darragh McKelvey; Oisin Murphy, Michael Corcoran; Andrew Hayden, Jason Forde, Bryan Seymour; Conor McKelvey, Orrie Quirke, Colin O’Brien.

Subs: Gerard Leamy for Quirke.

Moyne Templetuohy: Paul Maher; Shane Lowe, Ciaran Lloyd, Mark Ryan; Pierce Meade, Tomas Hamill, Kieran Larkin; Paudie Gleeson, Diarmuid Leahy; Tom Meade, Conor Bowe, Eanna Guilfoyle; Diarmuid Fogarty, John Hassett, Jack Taylor.

Subs: Gearoid O’Connor for Maher (inj); Sean Hayes for Larkin; Damien Cantwell for P Meade.

Referee: Gerry Treacy (Borris-Ileigh)