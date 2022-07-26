Search

26 Jul 2022

Moneygall man who found abandoned baby as a schoolboy passes away in Munich

How the Irish Independent reported the discovery of an abandoned baby by Mike Spillane and his friend Michael Hayes

26 Jul 2022 12:15 PM

The village of Moneygall on the Tipperary / Offaly border is remembering Michael Spillane who died in Munich, Germany, after a short illness.

His friend Michael Hayes of Buckleys Car Sales in the village recalled the time Mike and he both became national celebrities when they found an abandoned baby.

“It was May 1971 and we were both only kids when we found a suitcase on a gate pier. When we looked inside there was a baby boy in it. It made the national headlines and was all over the papers,” recalled Mr Hayes.

He said that the baby’s mother and father were never traced and as far as he was aware the baby had been put up for either adoption or to be fostered.

He described Mike as a “quiet man ” and recalled he left for Germany many years ago and he hadn’t seen him for about 10 or 12 years.

Michael (Mike) Spillane, Moneygall and Munich, Germany, passed away after a short illness on July 22 in his adopted home of Munich.

He was predeceased by his parents Phil and Rody, a former employee at Collison’s sandpits. His brother, John, is a former president of Nenagh Toastmasters.

Mike is mourned by his loving family, Nuala, Conor and Aoibhín; his siblings John, Rody, Eugene, Mary, Joe, Eamon and Tony, his in-laws the Quinlan's, Barna, Dunkerrin, Dan, Mary, Tim, Collette, Patrick and PJ, family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

