Breaking: Nenagh gardaí discover massive suspected cannabis growhouse in Lorrha
The gardaí in Tipperary are continuing their investigations into a suspected cannabis growhouse in the north of the county.
The discovery at Lorrha on the Tipperary / Offaly / Galway border was made last Monday evening.
A search warrant was executed and close to 100 suspected cannabis plants were seized.
The seizure could have a potential value of several hundred thousand euro, subject to analysis.
The scene was preserved as part of the investigation, which gardaí in Nenagh say is at an early stage.
