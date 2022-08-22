Search

22 Aug 2022

Ballina bridge: Cahill welcomes commencement of work on new river crossing

Ballina bridge: Cahill welcomes commencement of work on new river crossing

Ballina bridge: Cahill welcomes commencement of work on new river crossing

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Aug 2022 3:29 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the news that long awaited works are commencing on the Ballina/Killaloe Crossing.

“I’m pleased with the very positive news that works are commencing at long last on the new Shannon crossing in Ballina/Killaloe. There had been some worry locally in recent times that this major infrastructure project had been delayed and I am pleased to say that following significant efforts, progress has now been made," he said.


The Thurles-based TD said that earlier this year, Minister Michael McGrath announced that the State would ensure that key infrastructure projects would not be delayed as a result of the increasing cost of construction, by covering much of the inflationary costs.

"In my view, it is vital that the Government stepped in to avoid obstructive delays in a number of such projects. I am glad to learn that progress has finally been made in relation to the new Shannon crossing and I would like to thank Minister McGrath personally for his work with me in relation to this," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that Ballina and Killaloe were currently "choked with traffic", and this new Shannon crossing, once completed, will be transformative for tourism, industry, business, transport and daily life in this area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media