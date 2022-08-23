Alzheimer’s Memory Walk champions urges the people of Tipperary to walk together

Local Champions Gillian Ryan, Rebecca Cullen, and Linda Grogan invites the people of Tipperary to make every step count for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk - proudly supported by Irish Life - which is taking place nationwide as well as locally in Glengarra Woods and Newtownshandrum GAA Club, Charleville on Sunday, September 18th, during World Alzheimer’s Month 2022.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and abilities to unite together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports. The ASI hopes that 3,000 walkers across Ireland will help us raise €250,000 for vital services that help to support so many people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland.

An estimated 2,457 people live with dementia in Tipperary, and 64,000 people live with Dementia in Ireland which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045. However, there is one thing you can do to help – you can Walk Together on Sunday, September 18th.

Walk with your household, family, friends and pets; it’s guaranteed to be a fun event. You can choose where you walk, or you can join the walks in Newtownshandrum – remember, on Sunday, September 18th – Let’s Walk Together. Family-friendly prices are €8 for kids and €20 for adults.

THREE EASY STEPS TO WALK TOGETHER

1. SIGN UP - Register on www.memorywalk.ie we’ll send you your Walk Participant Pack and t-shirt

2. PLAN your route for Sunday, 18th September and Let’s Walk Together

3. SHARE photos and videos of Your Walk on Social Media, and remember to use the hashtags #ASIMemoryWalk, #LetsWalkTogether and #PowerOfSupport.

Can’t participate in Alzheimer's Memory Walk this year? You can still go the extra distance for people living with dementia by donating on Alzheimer.ie

Local Champion, The ASI Nurse Manager and organiser of the Newtownshandrum Walk Gillian Ryan said: “ I decided to become a Memory Champion to recognise the fantastic work that is done by the ASI in our local community. I am the nurse manager here in Garryowen Daycare Centre and have been with the ASI for almost one year now. My passion is caring for older people in particular those on their dementia journey and their families. I recognise the importance of the services provided by ASI for both our clients and their families.”

The ASI Fundraising Manager Nikki Keegan said: “We are looking forward to walking together for those living with dementia on what promises to be a great event for all the family. We can't put into words what it means to have the support of our wonderful ambassadors, Pamela and Neil, our sponsor and CSR partner, Irish Life and our public supporters. Thank you all for being part of Alzheimer's Memory Walk. We are excited to get out on September 18th, walking together, supporting people with dementia.”

Irish Life Staff Charities Committee member John Roberts said: “Irish Life is honoured to support the Memory Walk, the flagship event in 2022 for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Some of our team at Irish Life have first-hand experience of the effects that Alzheimer’s can have on us, and our loved ones. This was a key reason why we chose The Alzheimer Society of Ireland as one of our Irish Life Staff Charities for 2022. We hope to bring the power of our support to this wonderful event, so that Irish Life can play a small part to help deliver vital benefits to those who live with and support people with dementia in Ireland.”