Tipperary schools return and drivers could face doubling of penalties for offences

With Tipperary schools due to reopen next week, Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton has announced that she intends to double the fine for failing to stop at a school warden sign.

This will see the fine increase from €80 to €160.

The announcement comes as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána call on drivers to watch out for children as they return to school.

The appeal to share the roads safely with returning students was made at the launch of the RSA’s new online learning portal, a 3D road safety adventure ahead of the new school year.

The portal is aimed at educating primary and secondary school students on road safety in a fun, interactive and safe learning environment, accessible in the classroom and at home.

The RSA wanted to move with changes so that they could continue to offer a first-class road safety learning experience for all students. The portal is a new virtual learning hub harnessing innovative technology.

The new virtual space showcases road safety topics including, the Safe Cross Code, seatbelts, distracted driving, the consequences of drink or drug driving, and speeding. It's a secure online place where RSA educators can lead teachers and their pupils through a heightened learning portal.

Casted as avatars the students are fully engaged in the vital road safety messaging they need to learn, while also stopping off to have fun in themed rooms where they can hang and meet up with close friends.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Naughton said: “I recently announced the doubling of fines for key road traffic offences which are putting road users most at risk on our roads. As part of this I also intend to double the fine from €80 to €160 for drivers who fail to stop at a school warden sign. I anticipate this new measure to be in place in the very near future.

"School wardens are vulnerable road workers. Their job is to keep children safe. But to do this they put themselves at risk every time they step onto the road. They work on all sorts of roads from national routes to small local roads and at times of the day that sees the heaviest traffic. They deserve our respect and a safe working environment. Slow down when in the vicinity of schools, watch out for children and school wardens. Most importantly always heed their directions to stop.”