Rescue: Lough Derg RNLI assists four on stranded cruiser in late night operation

Lough Derg RNLI assisted a family of four on a 40ft cruiser aground at the Goat Road last night following a request from Valentia Coast Guard.

The lifeboat, Jean Spier, had been on exercise and had returned to station for crew changeover, but at 8.52pm launched with helm Steve Smyth, Tom Hayes, Chris Parker and Ciara Moylan on board. Winds were southwesterly Force 3, visibility was reduced with nightfall.

At 9.03pm the lifeboat arrived on scene. All four people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

An engineer from the cruiser company was also on scene.

The engineer and an RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel to check that there no damage to the hull.

Given the late hour and location, the helm decided to take the vessel off the shoal and out into safe water.

At 9.43pm the lifeboat had the vessel off the Goat Road and under tow to safe water where the drives and propeller were checked and found to be in good working order.

Under its own power and with an RNLI volunteer remaining on board, the cruiser followed the lifeboat to Rossmore Harbour where it was safely tied alongside at 10.10pm.

The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 10.48pm

Christine O’Malley, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users to "plan your passage so that you arrive at safe harbour before nightfall. Anticipate each navigation buoy on your route and keep a lookout visually and on your lake charts."