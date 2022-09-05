Search

05 Sept 2022

Tipperary people urged to get walking for motor neuron disease fundraiser

Some of the thousands who took part in the Walk with Mairead event in Nenagh last April

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Sept 2022 6:02 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Last April, thousands of people turned out to walk with Newtown woman Mairead Gill, who is suffering from motor neurone disease, and, in a separate walk, to honour the memory of Nenagh's Katie Ryan, who died from the illness.

Both events raised much needed funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

As part of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association's fundraising drive, they are calling on people in Tipperary to join their 5km Walk While You Can campaign this month.

When the remarkable Fr Tony Coote did his extraordinary walk four years ago from Donegal to Cork – some 550kms – he raised €600,000 for motor neurone disease. 

From these funds, IMNDA were able to hire a much needed fourth outreach nurse to care and support people living with motor neurone disease in Ireland. This has been invaluable, allowing IMNDA’s nursing team to reach more people in the community more often. 

The outreach nursing service provided by the IMNDA helps over 400 people and families spread across 26 counties. This is the only service of its kind in the country and it is funded entirely from public donations. 

So IMNDA is calling on you and your loved ones to get walking together once more and continue what Tony started! 

You can register your event online by simply visiting www.imnda.ie

