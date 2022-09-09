Search

09 Sept 2022

Munster GAA grants are back after a two year absence

Seven categories of grants are available for clubs

euro grant

GAA grants for club development are back again in Munster

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Sept 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Munster GAA has announced the return of Club Development Grants from Central Council and Munster Council after a two year absence due to Covid-19.

The Club Development grants are a very important and tangible form of support from Central Council and Munster Council to clubs seeking to develop new facilities and improve existing ones. The window for the Club Development Grants for 2022 is now opened.

The overall scheme consists of two schemes rolled in to one – Central Council and Munster Council with the overall budget to be confirmed once applications have been submitted and considered.

The scheme consists of 7 categories of funding at club level. The Munster closing date for grant applications shall be Friday October 7th but clubs are advised to submit their applications to their County Safety and Facilities Officer before the end of September.

Check out the Clubs section of the Munster GAA web site (www.munster.gaa.ie) to read the guidelines and download the relevant Application Forms. Further details can also be sought from your County Safety and Facilities Officer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media