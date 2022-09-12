Search

12 Sept 2022

Draws confirmed for club hurling quarter-finals

12 Sept 2022 8:52 PM

The draw was made earlier tonight and has thrown up some really tasty encounters in the last eight of both the Dan Breen senior and premier intermediate hurling championships.

Also, draws were made for the relegation fare in the Dan Breen, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate championships while the final preliminary quarter-finals in the Intermediate championship was confirmed. See full draw below.

Dan Breen Senior Hurling Championship QF's draw:

Drom & Inch vs Loughmore Castleiney

Kiladangan vs Clonoulty Rossmore

Kilruane MacDonaghs vs Toomevara

Upperchurch Drombane vs JK Brackens

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship QF's draw:

St Marys vs Silvermines

Cashel King Cormacs vs Burgess

Roscrea vs Thurles Sarsfields

Gortnahoe Glengoole vs Portroe

Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary QF's

Cappawhite vs Knockavilla Kickhams

Boherlahan Dualla vs Kilsheelan Kilcash

Dan Breen Senior Hurling Relegation SF's

Mullinahone vs Templederry Kenyons

Moycarkey Borris vs Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

Premier Intermediate Hurling Relegation SF's

Ballina vs Carrick Swans

Kiladangan vs Newport

Intermediate Hurling Relegations SF's

Shannon Rovers vs Carrick Davins

Ballinahinch vs Ballybacon Grange

