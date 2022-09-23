Nenagh Éire Óg marks untimely passing of talented hurler and footballer John Tucker

All in Nenagh Éire Óg were saddened to hear of the untimely passing of John Tucker last week.

John, or “Nudie” as he was better known, was a talented hurler and footballer and played hurling and football at every level with Nenagh Éire Óg.

He was part of one of the most successful juvenile teams in the club, a group who won North and County hurling medals at U14, U16 and minor and North and County Football titles at U16 and minor.

At adult level, Nudie won U21 North and County titles in 1993 and was also on the senior panel in 1992 and 1993 who won back-to-back North titles.

In all the successes, the standout was undoubtedly the winning of back-to-back North and County minor hrling titles in 1991 and 1992 - it was fitting then that this group provided the guard of honour at John’s funeral over the weekend.

To John’s sister Paula, brothers Eddie, David and Kevin and the extended Tucker family we offer our deepest sympathies.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Development update: Work continues on the field with the diggers back on site this week and the laying out of the new field about to begin.

A big few weeks now lie ahead as we reach the final stages of this phase of the project - drainage systems will be prepared and then levelling out with topsoil and sand.

The costs continue to be a major part of this and so we are continuing to seek funding for this phase.

Membership packages are still open and if you would like to avail of any of these packages, please contact any club officer or committee member for more information.

Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher; be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated account.

Lotto: This week’s lotto Jackpot was €3,700. Our new lotto boxes are now in the following businesses in the town: The Hi-B, JKC, Centra, Rockies, Cleary’s Daybreak and Andys. You can buy your lotto tickets in any of them each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any committee member. Thank you for your continued support of our lotto.

Tipperary Draw: The 2022/23 Tipperary Draw has been deferred until September 30. Our club promoters will be contacting all members in the coming weeks and new members are also welcome. Contact Bartley Ryan at 086-7358359 if you would like to join the draw. There is also an option to join up directly to Thurles through the link on theTipperary GAA website - remember to include Nenagh Éire Óg as your club. If you have joined this way in previous years you must sign up again, your ticket is not automatically renewed.

Under 5: Our Under 5’s are finishing up this Saturday with a blitz in Kiladangan at 10am.

Under 7: Training continues Wednesday 6-7pm and Saturday morning 10-11am. This weeks mid week session will be the last of the season and we will continue with Saturday morning training only for a few more weeks before finishing up for the season. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training continues on Wednesday evenings for Football and hurling and Saturday morning for hurling. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Training on Wednesday at 5.30 for football and hurling and Friday evening at 6pm for hurling. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: The Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile club wishes to extend sympathies to the Tucker family on the passing of John Tucker, brother of Kevin who leads our Under 13 boys management team. All training and blitzes were cancelled last weekend as a mark of respect to the Tucker family on John's untimely passing.

Under 15: Congratulations to the Under 15A hurlers and their management group who had a quarter final win over Ballina last week. Best of luck to the boys and their management in their semi final which will be played this Thursday, venue and opposition TBC.

Under 17: Our minor team retained the North Minor title last Monday night week beating Roscrea by 1-15 to 3-04.

Played on a damp evening in Dolla, Nenagh controlled the game for long spells but never quite put enough daylight between themselves and their opponents.

An early goal chance for Zac Keller hit the upright but points from play and frees gave us a good foothold in the game. Jake Houlihan followed through on a high ball, batting it into the net to open a gap before half time.

Roscrea scored two goals in the second half but each time Nenagh responded with points to counteract.

Our goalkeeper and all backs played exceptionally well as a unit while midfield held the upper hand.

Up front the dominance of the forwards was not reflected in the score line, the subs introduced made notable impacts.

This team now rolls on to a Co Quarter Final against Knockavilla Kickhams next weekend; Knockavilla narrowly lost the West division final to Golden Kilfeackle.

U17 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm unless there is a match.