Search

21 Sept 2022

Tipperary camogie appoint new senior manager

Tipperary camogie appoint new senior manager

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

21 Sept 2022 9:56 PM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

At a meeting of the Tipperary Executive last night it was unanimously agreed to put Denis Kelly forward for ratification as Senior Camogie manager for the 2023 season at the next County Board meeting.

Denis formerly of Toomevara GAA is a current member of the Borris-Ileigh Camogie Club and coached the Tipperary senior team for the last two years under Bill Mullaney.

Kelly brings a wealth of coaching and management experience to the role having previously managed JK Brackens, Toomevara and Moyne Templetuohy.

He is also the current manager of the Kinnitty senior hurling team in Offaly. Denis has a proven track record as both a player (where he won seven senior county titles with Toomevara) and in recent years as a coach and manager.

The Tipperary county board are delighted to have Kelly onboard , and they believe he is the right person to build on the gains made in the past few years and lead Tipperary Camogie in 2023.

Confirmation of the remainder Denis’s management team are set to be announced in the coming weeks. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media