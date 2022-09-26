The Templederry community are holding a 24-hour walk in aid of Pieta House on Friday

This Tipperary community are holding a 24-hour walk in aid of Pieta House on Friday
We will be holding a 24-hour fundraising walk in aid of Pieta from 7pm on September 30 to 7pm on October 1 on our club grounds.
We aim to have people walking on the track each hour during the 24 hours and would love for as many people as possible to commit to walking with us at some point over the 24 hours.
Please share details of the fundraiser with any friends or family members no longer living locally who might like to take part in their own areas during that time period also.
A fundraising page is available to accept donations at https://pieta.enthuse.com/pf/templederry-kenyons-c22b5.
From News of the County Templederry notes in the Tipperary Star.
