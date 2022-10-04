Nenagh community bids farewell to a 'wise and generous woman' who came to live among them

A Tipperary community has said a sad farewell to a "wise and generous woman" who came to live among them and who made a huge contribution to local society.

Raela Croft, known to her many friends as Rae, and her late husband Dennis retired to Nenagh over 20 years ago, having fallen in love with the area from holiday visits in earlier years.

Rae and Dennis, immersed themselves in community life supporting the redevelopment of the Scout Hall, new facilities at St Mary’s Junior school, being members of the choir and being key participants in the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church.

Rae worked as a headteacher at Woodhill, a large primary school in South London, where she led a team who supported children with a multitude of backgrounds and languages.

In retirement, she furthered her passion as a gardener, using much of her own produce in home cooking and jam making.

Rae and Dennis looked after several rescue dogs and Rae was a prolific knitter, knitting hundreds of woolly hats for children in Africa, a wonderful nativity scene and Christmas puddings in which she hid chocolate oranges to raise funds at the St Mary's Church of Ireland Christmas Tree Festival.

Rae enjoyed time at Sue Ryder home in Nenagh before age and failing health meant she could stay there no longer.

She is survived by Nicky her daughter and Wendy her step-daughter.

She, who will be much missed by her friends and family, was described as a "well read, wise and generous friend who always made time for others. Chats at her kitchen table often became thought provoking conversations."

Rae, from Belmont, Nenagh, died peacefully, at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home and was cremated as she did not want a funeral. There will be, in the future, a memorial service to celebrate her life, which will be announced in due course.